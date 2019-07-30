News More News
Junior Jahvaree Ritzie continues to check out NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie attended NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase last Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Junior defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie has quickly emerged as one of the top recruits in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn High is ranked as the No. 6 strongside defensive end in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com, and the No. 8 overall player in the state of North Carolina.

