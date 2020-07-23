The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, July 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: NC State is getting a playmaker in Demie Sumo
• The Wolfpacker — JC safety Rakeim Ashford to enroll at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 42
• The Wolfpacker — ACC Crossover Podcast: Football scheduling scenarios this fall
• The Wolfpacker — NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams return to workouts
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Winston-Salem Journal — Carl Pettersson, former Grimsley Whirlie and former Wyndham champion, out of semi-retirement and into money at Memorial
• Technician — Pack pros: Wilson, Bailey aiming for call-ups in revamped 2020 season
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Catching up with former Wolfpack MF Nazmi Albadawi
Tweets Of The Day
My New Home ❤️🖤🐺 pic.twitter.com/0DYo5d6rcb— Rakeim Ashford (@thekidd_14) July 22, 2020
Whenever it's snapped, we'll be ready#HTT pic.twitter.com/5DueRQrC4C— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 22, 2020
LETS GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QdECzXKPHd— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) July 23, 2020
Top 7‼️ Recruitment still 100% open pic.twitter.com/bvauwVOulw— yousefmugharbil (@yousefmugharbi1) July 22, 2020
Back with our PACK ❤️❤️#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/bxND7mgS9X— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 22, 2020
Congrats to NC State Head Coach Wes Moore on being named top 100 Most Influential People in Women's College Basketball in 2020 - @WolfpackWes— Silver Waves Media (@SilverWaveMedia) July 22, 2020
📸 NC State Athleticshttps://t.co/c8w8ZSaqW7 pic.twitter.com/EgJ5vcvnwf
Opening Day tomorrow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jjWhnj7Xgl— Trea Turner (@treavturner) July 22, 2020
The only @accmbb teams to go undefeated in a season:— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 22, 2020
🐏 @UNC_Basketball
🐺 @PackMensBball pic.twitter.com/9Uy8QQshsh
@duffybeast21 did a great job of executing 1 of our versions of the STEP UP that translate over to our sprint mechanics as well. Rather it be Heel to Ham Cycle for early heel recovery, Explosive Knee Drive, posture or something as simple as ankle dorsiflexion. #HTT #BodyByThunder pic.twitter.com/hlpT1Y90VO— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) July 22, 2020
4 years ago...wow time flew by 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/P98WywiP0S— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) July 22, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook