TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 22

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 22
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker all-decommit football team: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 43
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 20
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Let’s not forget to save college basketball season
• The Wolfpacker — Alim McNeill is latest Wolfpack d-lineman on college football’s freak list
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball team returned for workouts. Who was running with the Pack?
• Burlington Times-News — NC State lands Georgia blocker Lyndon Cooper, make final list for in-state defender
Tweets Of The Day
Back to work. 🏀 #WPN pic.twitter.com/OuCvSITSYg— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 21, 2020
You don't need tea leaves to read DJ Funderburk's attendance at Monday's workout as a good sign for Kevin Keatts and NC State hoops .. https://t.co/XoGVbfCSOw— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 21, 2020
🤯🤯🤯 I’m on freaks list https://t.co/06Ap4JzD0T— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) July 21, 2020
We all know the SEC/ACC rival games complicate sked decisions. ND another factor for the ACC as well. The ACC will present multiple scheduling options to presidents next week. Have heard no support for regional home/home pod.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) July 21, 2020
Notre Dame AD wants delayed start, 8-10 games https://t.co/1YfsFSJnj8— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) July 22, 2020
Blessed and humble to receive a scholarship NC State ❤️ @coachwiles @FootballKowboy @DemetricDWarren @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/6SQ2HhGMXA— Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾♂️ (@getrightderrick) July 21, 2020
While @TheNyNy7 expects the NFL to play, he wouldn’t be so sure of that if he were still at NC State. @jwgiglio and I talked to the Colts running back about preparing for the season and finishing Game of Thrones. Full convo and more in the best of pod. https://t.co/34xn2GztX0 pic.twitter.com/n5fpiDEjGl— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) July 22, 2020
Happy Birthday, @wbw_12! 🎉 #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/3ZN1NnVc9n— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2020
The only player in @ACCMBB history with multiple triple-doubles in ACC play:@PackMensBball's @Dennis1SmithJr 🐺 pic.twitter.com/KRjagWcol2— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 22, 2020
NC State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli enrolls at Maryland instead of West Virginia. So there’s that.— Sean Manning (@SeanManning_1) July 22, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
