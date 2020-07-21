It’s felt like eons since the last time we’ve seen live college football, but let’s not forget how March Madness was stolen from us by coronavirus earlier this year.

With the MLB returning this week along with the NBA and NHL in the next 10 days, the focus in college sports has been the destiny of football this fall. After all, the ACC Football kickoff was supposed to be this week, the usual time in late July when fans begin to transition from summer vacation mode to looking ahead to tailgates at Carter-Finley on Saturdays.

Athletic departments are pulling for football this fall harder than any fan could imagine, and rightfully so considering the financial doomsday a canceled season would create. For fans, don’t mistake the usual late summer yearning of football for an elongated absence of it. We haven’t missed a single game to the virus yet and we’re still over a month away from the scheduled start of the 2020 season.

We did miss the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, however. Remember that?