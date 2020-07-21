It’s becoming routine for a NC State Wolfpack football defensive lineman to find himself on Bruce Feldman of The Athletic's annual list of college football’s top freaks.

This year, it is junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who checks in at No. 32 nationally. Feldman noted that McNeill’s most freakish attribute is “explosive strength.” McNeill makes it four years in a row a Pack d-lineman was on the list.

Feldman also took notice of how strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette and the defensive coaches have a habit of making smart evaluations and then molding them into great athletes, with the 6-foot-2 McNeill being the latest example.

“Meet the next one, a powerhouse 326-pound former four-star recruit who had 28 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks last year,” Feldman wrote. “McNeill, despite his massive size, vertical jumped 32 inches. Don’t be surprised if the junior runs in the 4.9s by the time he’s ready for the NFL combine. He also benches 445 pounds and squats 640.”

For some comparison, the top defensive tackle drafted in April was Auburn’s Derrick Brown by the Carolina Panthers with the seventh overall pick. Brown (6-foot-4, 318 pounds) posted a 40-yard dash time of 5.16 seconds at the NFL Combine. He also did 28 bench press reps, and his leap vertically was 27.0 inches and on the board jump was 108 inches.