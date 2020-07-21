Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Today, July 21 marks 43 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville , a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

No. 43 Joe McIntosh was a four-year running back for NC State from 1981-1984.

A superstar football player out of Lexington High in Lexington (N.C.), McIntosh is the second all-time leading rusher in NC State history with 3,642 career rushing yards.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pounder accomplished his career-high of 1,190 yards in a single season as a freshman in 1981. His freshman record still sits fourth all-time among single-season rushing yard records at NC State.

That season, McIntosh was named the ACC Rookie of the Year. He is one of eight Wolfpack players to win the award since the first was given to NC State's all-time leading rusher Ted Brown, who was a freshman in 1975.

McIntosh also holds the school record for fourth-most rushing yards in a single game when he ran for 220 yards against Wake Forest in 1981.

The Lexington native had two career 1,000-yard rushing seasons, his second coming during his junior year in 1983. He ran for 1,081 yards that season and gained a total of 1,296 yards from scrimmage, his career-high in college.

Over his four year career, McIntosh accounted for 4,058 yards from scrimmage, caught 47 receptions and ran in 20 touchdowns.

He went on to be selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft but only appeared in two NFL games in 1987 with the Atlanta Falcons during his pro career.