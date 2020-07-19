TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 19

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 18.
Headlines
Tweets Of The Day
The Classic Lefty BANGOUT from TERQUAVION SMITH @Tgetsbuckss23 . The NC State commit is once again a top scorer in Big Shots Nationals #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/Sqw2Z3E3Y8— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 19, 2020
TERQUAVION SMITH RISE UP! 🐺 @Tgetsbuckss23— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 18, 2020
MVP of Big Shots Myrtle Beach at it again At Big Shots Nationals! @PaulBiancardi#BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/6Wu8ylviNR
Best performance I saw today at #BigShotsNationals was ‘22 Jazian Gortman— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) July 19, 2020
Other #AbsoluteBasketball Standouts
Jonas Aidoo
Brandon Huntley Hatfield
Terquavion Smith
Caleb Foster
Mason Hanback
S/O Elijah Jamison, Dontrez Styles, Isaac Farah, Jamarii Thomas pic.twitter.com/J2QjMisxuy
ACC Returning Starters: Offense/Defense— CFB Hype (@CFB_Hype) July 18, 2020
Georgia Tech- 9/11
Virginia Tech- 8/10
Florida State- 7/10
North Carolina- 10/6
Louisville- 8/8
Virginia- 7/9
Boston College- 7/9
Pitt- 8/7
NC State- 10/6
Duke- 7/8
Clemson- 6/6
Miami- 7/4
Wake Forest- 3/8
Syracuse- 6/4
#AllHands 😁 https://t.co/hhG22NwiTk— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) July 18, 2020
Most 1st-down catches on 3rd down since 2017— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 18, 2020
➤ Tyler Johnson, Minnesota - 43
➤ Denzel Mims, Baylor - 40
➤ Jakobi Meyers, NC State - 36
➤ CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma - 35
➤ Collin Johnson, Texas - 34 pic.twitter.com/7WYoMN7XQn
Wishing every day was #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/SdGoLcBwrY— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 17, 2020
Margo Dawson and her husband, former NFL and NC State player Dr. Lin Dawson started a non-profit in his hometown Kinston, NC. https://t.co/AT559SToXl— WWAY News (@WWAY) July 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
One for the books, and we never get tired of looking back on it. 🏆— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 18, 2020
𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡-𝟚𝟘 𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕝𝕞 presented by @Bojangles.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/4mRhBMGOM1
