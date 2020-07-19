TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 19

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 18.

The Classic Lefty BANGOUT from TERQUAVION SMITH @Tgetsbuckss23 . The NC State commit is once again a top scorer in Big Shots Nationals #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/Sqw2Z3E3Y8

TERQUAVION SMITH RISE UP! 🐺 @Tgetsbuckss23 MVP of Big Shots Myrtle Beach at it again At Big Shots Nationals! @PaulBiancardi #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/6Wu8ylviNR

Best performance I saw today at #BigShotsNationals was ‘22 Jazian Gortman Other #AbsoluteBasketball Standouts Jonas Aidoo Brandon Huntley Hatfield Terquavion Smith Caleb Foster Mason Hanback S/O Elijah Jamison, Dontrez Styles, Isaac Farah, Jamarii Thomas pic.twitter.com/J2QjMisxuy

Most 1st-down catches on 3rd down since 2017 ➤ Tyler Johnson, Minnesota - 43 ➤ Denzel Mims, Baylor - 40 ➤ Jakobi Meyers, NC State - 36 ➤ CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma - 35 ➤ Collin Johnson, Texas - 34 pic.twitter.com/7WYoMN7XQn

Wishing every day was #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/SdGoLcBwrY

Margo Dawson and her husband, former NFL and NC State player Dr. Lin Dawson started a non-profit in his hometown Kinston, NC. https://t.co/AT559SToXl

One for the books, and we never get tired of looking back on it. 🏆 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡-𝟚𝟘 𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕣𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕝𝕞 presented by @Bojangles . #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/4mRhBMGOM1

