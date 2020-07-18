The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, July 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Top Five: Matchups on NC State's current football schedule
• The Wolfpacker —The Wolfpacker's NC State football All-Flip Team: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 47
• The Wolfpacker — NC State will have a stacked women's basketball roster in 2021-22
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star center Sophie Hart joins the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack athletics continues to lag Power Five teams in revenue
• Raleigh News & Observer — Durham Public Schools halt athletics due to COVID-19
• Raleigh News & Observer — 'It felt like a gut punch.' NCHSAA delays start of NC high school sports. What's next?
• GoPack.com — Glover, King Nominated For 2020 NCAA Woman Of The Year Award
Tweets Of The Day
🚨 #OffTheCourt 𝙀𝙋𝙄𝙎𝙊𝘿𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉 🚨— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 16, 2020
LOTS of smiles and laughs with these two former roomies! @acekonig and @ecunane_ catch up about:
• team water balloon battles 💦
• tall jokes 😂
• explosive sophomore season 🤩
Full episode: https://t.co/UlekxC195f pic.twitter.com/i86HEz8bfU
Pack assistant takes a job with the Ohio State women's basketball program. https://t.co/FZzYYQvivk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 17, 2020
Proud to announce that @tziarra (@PackWSoccer) and @Macglover0 (@packswimdive) are our nominees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 14, 2020
More: https://t.co/AeMEdBjmxu#GoPack // #NCAAWOTY pic.twitter.com/yaSgviFPmU
✌️❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/X5lZ07CyMH— Taylor D. Adams (@TayDAdams) July 17, 2020
Ashley Williams went from walk-on to 63-game starter at NC State as a player. Now @IUCoachAsh has turned a grad assistant stint into a spot on the @indianawbb staff w/ the same attitude: "That was kind of my motto as a player, not to be outworked." #iuwbbhttps://t.co/2n8th1BjLg— Jeremy Price (@JPPrice) July 16, 2020
Happy Birthday @ShyOutta252!!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/hlnPhcyETB— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 18, 2020
Happy Birthday @1k_kmc !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/MCIINbJjxO— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 17, 2020
Stay ready #HTT pic.twitter.com/MxQ1nbBLmG— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 17, 2020
Wishing every day was #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/SdGoLcBwrY— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 17, 2020
July 18, 2020
Video Of The Day
Leadership isn’t something you get to turn on & off but is about serving & not taking. I can truly say that @BigGrant73_ & @_zaynlm are learning to live it. This vid isn’t just about Squats but represents their leadership, support & passion for each other’s success. #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/dbkmqN1227— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) July 17, 2020
