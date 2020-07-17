 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 47
The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 47

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, July 17 marks 47 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

NC State Wolfpack football Fred Wagoner
Fred Wagoner was a member of the 1946 NC State football team that made the first bowl appearance in program history in 1947. (NC State Library Archive)
1947- NC State's first bowl appearance 

NC State made its first-ever bowl appearance in the 1947 Gator Bowl played on New Years Day in Jacksonville, Fla.

The 1946-47 Wolfpack football team was coached by Beattie Feathers and went 8-3 (6-1 SoCon) to finish third in the Southern Conference that season.

NC State ended the 1946 regular season with a 28-7 victory over Maryland in Riddick Stadium (video below) to clinch a bid to the second-ever Gator Bowl.

The Wolfpack met the No. 14 ranked Oklahoma in its first-ever bowl appearance and ultimately lost to the Sooners 34-13 before a crowd of 10,034 in Fairfield Stadium.

1946-47 NC State Wolfpack Roster
1946-47 NC State Wolfpack Roster (NC State Library Archive)

——

