The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 47
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 17 marks 47 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
1947- NC State's first bowl appearance
NC State made its first-ever bowl appearance in the 1947 Gator Bowl played on New Years Day in Jacksonville, Fla.
The 1946-47 Wolfpack football team was coached by Beattie Feathers and went 8-3 (6-1 SoCon) to finish third in the Southern Conference that season.
NC State ended the 1946 regular season with a 28-7 victory over Maryland in Riddick Stadium (video below) to clinch a bid to the second-ever Gator Bowl.
The Wolfpack met the No. 14 ranked Oklahoma in its first-ever bowl appearance and ultimately lost to the Sooners 34-13 before a crowd of 10,034 in Fairfield Stadium.
——
