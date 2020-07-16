TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 16

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's NC State All-Flip team: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 49
• The Wolfpacker — Matt's weekly matters: Setting the goal posts for college football in fall
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star center Sophie Hart joins the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat
• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Farmington's Sophie Hart announces she'll play basketball
• Raleigh News & Observer — 'It felt like a gut punch.' NCHSAA delays start of NC high school sports. What's next?
• Winston-Salem Journal — Missouri's Drinkwitz, former Appalachian State football coach, takes position on mask-or-no-mask debate
• GoPack.com — Getting to know @PackWrestle: Future workout partner
Tweets Of The Day
Joined the Wolfpack!!❤️🐺 pic.twitter.com/SOfwa3qgeP— Sophie Hart (@hartske52) July 15, 2020
Congratulations to Sophie Hart on your commitment to NC State!— Minnesota Fury AAU (@MinnesotaFury) July 15, 2020
I still remember the tryout at St. Kate's when you came in as a little (ok maybe not so little) 5th grader from the Farmington 5B team. Now you are the #4 post and the #39 player in the country.
So proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/pkMYAinAtH
Highest-graded returning Power 5 slot CBs in 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2020
➤ Elijah Molden, Washington (90.8)
➤ Trevon Moehrig, TCU (88.1)
➤ Jevon Holland, Oreon (82.7)
➤ Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State (77.0)
➤ Jaylen Mahoney, Vanderbilt (74.0) pic.twitter.com/lZtvnFUAfz
Gonna be a good day#HTT pic.twitter.com/0gbFcwPjT4— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 15, 2020
Watch me represent what’s on my chest and my back 🐺🙏🏾💯 #HTT #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/FrA3fFkbxb— Claude Larkins Jr (@C_larkinsjr) July 15, 2020
Report: "All quiet" on contract front for Joe Thuney, Patriots https://t.co/jZ4pA2jZ5A— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 15, 2020
Proud to join @PackMensBball and @CoachKeattsNCSU to say our ENTIRE team is officially registered to vote! #PackUnited#PackthePolls pic.twitter.com/OrKOaOC49O— Wolfpack Volleyball (@PackVball) July 15, 2020
I’m so excited to announce that I have been accepted as a creative intern for @PackFootball ‼️— KENDALL (@kendallsaulsby) July 15, 2020
Thank you to @nellez_ and @emmitt_carden for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/K7ogWxjazO
It will be Carlos Rodon vs Dylan Cease tomorrow night with Reynaldo Lopez scheduled for 4 innings in relief. Should be close to a full game. https://t.co/HSo5aFAQUP— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 15, 2020
Random Giant of the day: Andre Brown— Giants Alive (@GiantsAlive) July 15, 2020
- 4th rounder out of NC State
- 876 rushing yards and 11 TD’s in 2 seasons with Giants (8 TD’s in 2012)
- cut by Giants in 2010 after repeated injuries. Re-signed in 2011.
-Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/oY2ZfxxY8i
Video Of The Day
Bam Knight started his @PackFootball career with a TD on his first carry and ended it as NC State's leading rusher! 🐺📈#GoPack #ACCFootball | @knight_zonovan pic.twitter.com/QwYNozFjBD— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 15, 2020
——
