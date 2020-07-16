 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 16
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 08:11:08 -0500') }} football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 16

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, July 16.


Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's NC State All-Flip team: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 49

• The Wolfpacker — Matt's weekly matters: Setting the goal posts for college football in fall

• The Wolfpacker — Five-star center Sophie Hart joins the Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat

• Minneapolis Star-Tribune — Farmington's Sophie Hart announces she'll play basketball

at North Carolina State

• Raleigh News & Observer — 'It felt like a gut punch.' NCHSAA delays start of NC high school sports. What's next?

• Winston-Salem Journal — Missouri's Drinkwitz, former Appalachian State football coach, takes position on mask-or-no-mask debate

• GoPack.com — Getting to know @PackWrestle: Future workout partner

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

