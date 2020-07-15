Over the next couple of weeks, some difficult decisions will have to be made regarding the prospects of college football for the NC State Wolfpack and others this fall.

The news has been doom and gloom lately. The guess here is that in a few weeks the major players in college football will announce at least a two-week-long delay, or perhaps even a month postponement, to the start of the season.

At that point, it is likely to set off another round of back-and-forth between some members of the sports media world who have been adamant in their views that it is wrong to be starting college sports in these conditions vs. those who will inevitably paint same said opinions as overreactions that are motivated by wanting sports to be canceled.

Those same sports media writers will counter why would they want sports to be canceled when their jobs are potentially on the line. And the reply will go then why don’t you let them try to restart college football, and on and on it goes.