The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Conference-only is the best hope for college football this fall
• The Wolfpacker — Updated Wolfpack basketball's 2021 recruiting hot board
• The Wolfpacker —Video: Wolfpack hoopers showcase skills in open gym
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack basketball commit Terquavion Smith showcases talent
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 51
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State great David Thompson talks racism, glory days and whether he can still dunk
• Raleigh ABC 11 — NC State sets up COVID-19 contact tracing program for students, staff
Tweets Of The Day
ACC announces that its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event has been postponed "until further notice." Was supposed to start July 21.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 13, 2020
Blessed To Recieve an Offer from NC State !!! #wolfpack @coachwiles pic.twitter.com/b0meTnbZEE— Rasheed Lyles (@sheedlyles) July 13, 2020
Congratulations to Molly Eversmann, Class of 2021, on her commitment to NC State Volleyball! We are so proud of you, Molly! @PackVball pic.twitter.com/SrW2Zb32pW— Benjamin School Athletics (@TBSAthletics1) July 13, 2020
Re-establishing some of our basic movement patterns in order to sharpen the tools & continue to develop our athletes. Attention to detail with proper technique is always a key part of our process. #1Pack1Goal #HTT #BodyByThunder pic.twitter.com/THMkBw7eUb— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) July 14, 2020
If the NCHSAA/NCISAA cancels athletics..— Webb Wellman (@HoopStateWebb) July 13, 2020
The Hoop State High School Association will be born.
Multiple locations across NC, all COVID protocol will be followed, stacked teams & all games will be streamed LIVE!!
🏀Players: you will have a place to be seen. Bet that. #HoopState pic.twitter.com/wq65HkXxZI
#PackPros https://t.co/VfMpgkKEB2— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 14, 2020
David Thompson, Ted brown and Dereck Whittenburg Wolfpack for life! pic.twitter.com/PZaApl5Zuo— Dereck Whittenburg (@DWhittNCstate) July 14, 2020
A) I would put money on State not being with Clemp— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 13, 2020
No reason to breakup N.C. group of 4
B) I don’t know what pressure the UNC system will put on their schools to include others.
I do think the effort will be made to save some of the sec games https://t.co/FBq275RTrk
My original tweet was confusing.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 13, 2020
The discussion is playing 10 games, playing home-and-homes and including Notre Dame in the standings.
The groups would be regionalized but could see only 8 games (those in a group) counting towards standings ... https://t.co/RuZkvDeWDS
... and the other two games could be like UNC/Wake last year that don’t count in standings or could be they work out an agreement with SEC to keep some of the rivalry games.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 13, 2020
There’s also a possibility Notre Dame could keep the Navy game or another on its schedule
Either way, I would not expect any of the schedules to look like they do now.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 13, 2020
I would expect there to be an option for home-and-home games and a more logical regional schedule
ie NC/Va schools clustered and Northern/Southern schools, etc
Video Of The Day
