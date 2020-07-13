 Video: NC State Wolfpack hoopers showcase skills in open gym
Multiple NC State men's basketball players played in a pick-up style open run Sunday featuring roughly a dozen North Carolina-based college athletes.

Luckily, the workout was recorded to showcase some of the skills the Wolfpack hoopers have been working on since we last saw the team in action on March 12 in a 73-58 win over Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The tournament was canceled the following day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redshirt senior D.J. Funderburk, junior Jericole Hellems, redshirt junior Thomas Allen and incoming four-star freshman Cam Hayes all participated in the open run, along with players from Providence, UNC-Wilmington, Saint Augustine, Fayetteville State and Winston Salem State.

Here is the video from the workout:

Redshirt senior forward D.J. Funderburk

Junior forward Jericole Hellems 

Redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen (Nebraska transfer)

Freshman point guard Cam Hayes

Full video

It is still unknown whether Funderburk will return for his final season of eligibility. Funderburk was an early entrant to the NBA draft this offseason but will have until Aug. 3 to withdraw his name officially if he wishes to return for a final campaign in Raleigh.

