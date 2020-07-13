Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A new No. 1 who was not even on the list last week.

• An addition new name to the top 25.

• One new projection for NC State.

And more.

Click here to read the top 25.

To view the top 25, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.