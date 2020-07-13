 The Wolfpacker's top 25 for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting.
The Wolfpacker top 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.

Highlights this week:

• A new No. 1 who was not even on the list last week.

• An addition new name to the top 25.

• One new projection for NC State.

And more.

Click here to read the top 25.

Three-star offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil from Murphy (N.C.) High is one of NC State Wolfpack football''s top targets.
Three-star offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil from Murphy (N.C.) High is one of NC State's top targets. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

