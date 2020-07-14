Updated Wolfpack basketball's 2021 recruiting hot board
NC State Wolfpack basketball has at least one available scholarships for the class of 2021 after landing verbal commitments from four-star forward Ernest Ross of Alachua (Fla.) Sante Fe High and three-star guard Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High.
Here is a look at some of the offered prospects on NC State’s radar in the 2021 class.
Commits
Offered Targets
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news