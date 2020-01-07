News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Nick Farrar creates own mold

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's receivers 2019

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: Wolfpack men's basketball

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is also a strong recruiter

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL wild card weekend

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former WRAL sports anchor Jeff Gravley has landed in a new job

• Raleigh News & Observer — WRAL names its new sports anchor and reporter

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Earns Second ACC Player of the Week Honor

• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Adds Television Industry Veteran Jeff Gravley

• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Alumna Taylor Porter Signs With UDG Tenerife Egatesa

• Technician — NC State wrestling ready for ACC play

• Technician — Post-winter break women’s basketball takeaways

• Technician — COMMENTARY: We need to see more of the Bates-Funderburk post duo

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball faces Notre Dame at PNC


