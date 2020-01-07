The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Nick Farrar creates own mold
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State's receivers 2019
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: Wolfpack men's basketball
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is also a strong recruiter
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL wild card weekend
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former WRAL sports anchor Jeff Gravley has landed in a new job
• Raleigh News & Observer — WRAL names its new sports anchor and reporter
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Earns Second ACC Player of the Week Honor
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics Adds Television Industry Veteran Jeff Gravley
• GoPack.com — Women’s Soccer Alumna Taylor Porter Signs With UDG Tenerife Egatesa
• Technician — NC State wrestling ready for ACC play
• Technician — Post-winter break women’s basketball takeaways
• Technician — COMMENTARY: We need to see more of the Bates-Funderburk post duo
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball faces Notre Dame at PNC
Tweets of the day
🚨New AP top 10 🚨— espnW (@espnW) January 6, 2020
1. UConn
2. Oregon
3. Oregon State
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. NC State
10. Texas A&M
Three good reasons to subscribe to our You Tube channel:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 6, 2020
Nick Farrar dunk: https://t.co/zaXCsBqDsl
Shakeel Moore dunk: https://t.co/KT6mMMBPwn
Terquavion Smith dunk: https://t.co/DBV0DhGhAW
Sources: Baylor coach Matt Rhule finalizing a deal to become next coach of the Carolina Panthers.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020
Great day at NC State! Thank you for having my family and I.❤️ @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/xTxXM6O2t5— Kait Ammons (@kaitlyn_ammons) January 5, 2020
Dear salty NC State fans, angry about the last game, want to do something about it?— Jordan Vandenberg (@JVanden7_1) January 5, 2020
Try donating to https://t.co/5nXUSsOxhw
Cause my country is kind of burning atm.
——
