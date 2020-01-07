News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 05:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC State signee Nick Farrar creates own mold

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Did Nick Farrar circle the game against Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School on Dec. 27 in the John Wall Holiday Invitational? For sure he did.

The NC State signee poured out any frustration that remained over any doubts on his abilities in a narrow 70-64 loss to The Patrick School. He had 35 points and shot 5 of 6 from three-point land and played so well, that The Patrick School had to use a zone defense in the second half to “hold him” to 11 points in the half.

Farrar even had the nice bonus of playing against No. 1-ranked junior Jonathan Kuminga, who was ruled eligible about five days before the game.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar scored 98 points in three games, which is tied for ninth all-time at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh.
Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior power forward Nick Farrar scored 98 points in three games, which is tied for ninth all-time at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}