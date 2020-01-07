Did Nick Farrar circle the game against Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School on Dec. 27 in the John Wall Holiday Invitational? For sure he did.

The NC State signee poured out any frustration that remained over any doubts on his abilities in a narrow 70-64 loss to The Patrick School. He had 35 points and shot 5 of 6 from three-point land and played so well, that The Patrick School had to use a zone defense in the second half to “hold him” to 11 points in the half.

Farrar even had the nice bonus of playing against No. 1-ranked junior Jonathan Kuminga, who was ruled eligible about five days before the game.