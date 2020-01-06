The Wolfpacker's all-decade team: Wolfpack men's basketball
Over the past few weeks there have been many all-decade teams for 2010-19 released. The Wolfpacker did its versions for football and men's basketball in the latest copy of its printed magazine.
Here was the all-decade team for men's hoops, as printed in the publication.
Guard
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news