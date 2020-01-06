Here is a complete rundown of how former NC State football players still alive in the NFL postseason are doing: C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury started at center, as he has done every game this season, for the Vikings in their 26-20 overtime win at the New Orleans Saints ... The Vikings ran for 136 yards and 3.4 yards per rush, and allowed two sacks with five hits on the quarterback ... Minnesota will play at the San Francisco 49ers Saturday in the divisional card round of the NFL playoffs.

K Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Made all four field goal attempts (distances of 40, 40, 38 and 47 yards), with his longest coming with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game, but the Bills lost 22-19 in overtime to the host Houston Texans ... Hauschka also made his lone extra point attempt ... During the regular season he had made 22 of 28 on field goal attempts (long of 51 yards) and 30 of 32 on extra points.

Buffalo reacts to Steven Hauschka's game tying field goal at Buffalo Iron Works. #billsvstexans pic.twitter.com/UyopyWyLOQ — Alec Ambruso (@AlecAmbruso) January 5, 2020

Bills kicker Steven Hauschka tosses a ball to a #GoBills fan as his season comes to a close. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/89vDXALkJG — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) January 5, 2020

DB Dontae Johnson (2010-2013), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers had a bye and will host the Vikings in the divisional round Saturday … Johnson has six tackles in 10 games this season between playing for the 49ers and two contests with the Los Angeles Chargers. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Meyers was active but did not play in the Patriots' 20-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans ... Had 26 receptions for 359 yards in 15 games (one start) during the regular season. DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: Street and the 49ers had a bye and will face the Vikings in the divisional round Saturday … On the season, he has four tackles and one tackle for loss in three games. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Started at left guard and played every snap in the Patriots' loss … New England ran for 73 yards and 4.6 yards per carry, and allowed no sacks and four hits on the quarterback ... Thuney, who was named second-team All-Pro this year, will be an unrestricted free agent int he offseason.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: The Packers had a first-round bye and will host the Seattle Seahawks Sunday in the divisional round … Had 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played (nine starts) during the regular season. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown, and he ran nine times for 45 yards in the Seahawks' 17-9 win at the Philadelphia Eagles ... Wilson had a 108.3 quarterback rating ... During the regular season, he completed 341 of 516 attempts (66.1 percent) for 4,110 yards with 31 touchdowns and five picks, and he has also rushed 71 times for 338 yards and three scores ... Ranked third in the NFL for touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards ... Also was fifth in the league among signal-callers with more than 200 pass attempts in passer rating (106.3) and tied for eighth in completion percentage ... Seattle will play at the Green Bay Packers Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

