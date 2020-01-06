“On top of that, he has a wide network of high school coaches. They relate to him because he was one of them. Beck was recently instrumental in helping Texas land elite classes under Tom Herman , but he was a proven recruiter at Ohio State and Nebraska as well. Beck is personable, relatable and has a great mind for the game.”

“Beck has proven over the last several years that he is one of the best in the country,” Holland said. “What really stands out about him is his ability to relate to kids regardless of where they are from. He's coached at the high school level in Arizona, Florida and Texas and across the country at the collegiate level. Kids love him, as do parents.

Holland has seen many good recruiters while on the job, and he counts Beck among them.

Holland also covered recruiting at Texas for four years, and in that time Holland was able to observe NC State’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach — Tim Beck — in action.

EJ Holland is a veteran reporter covering football recruiting. He’s broken scoops with sites associated with SMU, Notre Dame and currently Michigan.

Beck, who had been the Longhorns offensive coordinator/quarterback coach from 2017-19, leaves Austin having helped Texas compile a top 25 class in the Rivals.com rankings, currently sitting at No. 21, mainly because it’s a smaller group of 17 players. Texas’ average stars-per-player is 3.71, which is impressively sixth best in the nation.



“Beck was involved with most of their top recruits, including five-star running back Bijan Robinson out of Arizona,” Holland confirmed. “Beck used his ties as a former high school coach to help the Longhorns reel him in. Beck also landed Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Smith from Arizona last cycle, which was a massive win for Texas.”

Before heading to Texas in 2017, Beck was at Ohio State for two seasons as its co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. There, Beck was the lead recruiter for cornerback Jeffrey Okudah from Texas, a potential top-5 pick in next year’s NFL Draft who may have been the best defensive player on the field in the Ohio State-Clemson classic College Football Playoffs semifinals game Dec. 28.

Holland noted that Beck’s forte in recruiting is in Arizona and Texas, and Holland suspects that Beck “is very capable of bringing some western flavor to NC State.”

“Beck has really deep ties in Arizona and Texas,” Holland added. “He was the head coach at Arizona powerhouse Saguaro, which consistently churns out Power Five prospects. Beck also coached in the Dallas-area in Texas, which is one of the most talent-laden areas of the country.

“With that said, Beck is a true national recruiter and can pull top talent throughout the US. I've talked to several high school coaches about Beck, and they all sing praises about his open line of communication, personality and coaching style.”

Traditionally under head coach Dave Doeren, the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach has been the lead recruiter when it comes to finding prep signal callers. Beck will likely continue in that capacity at NC State. Holland’s intuition is that Beck will look for dual-threats.

“His big quarterback land this cycle was Ja'Quinden Jackson, who has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton,” Holland noted. “Beck has recruited thinner, quicker dual-threats like Tate Martell when he was at Ohio State. Perhaps his most notable quarterback land was Dwayne Haskins, who was a great passer with the ability to run.

“Beck is flexible in terms of quarterback recruiting, but they must have the ability to make plays with their feet.”