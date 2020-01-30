The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 30
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 30.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Breon Pass looking forward to learning new NC State coaches
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star DeAndre Boykins stands out on both sides of the football
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s hoops notebook: Freshman Elle Sutphin learning while redshirting
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report
• Tiger Illustrated — More on the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back
• Cane Sport — Canes look to continue making inroads in Jacksonville, offer LB/S
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack flounders without Bryce’s scoring
• Technician Tech 100: 1974 & 1983: Years of Champions
• Technician — NC State in good form prior to Ivy League matchups
• Technician — NBA Pack Pros: T.J. Warren pushing Pacers towards playoffs
• Technician — NC State swim looking to finish the regular season strong at Virginia Tech
• Technician — Funderburk and Daniels shine while Bryce’s struggles continue
• GoPack.com — No. 7 NC State opens three-game road stint at Clemson
• GoPack.com — Top 10 road dual: No. 4 @Packwrestle travels to No. 10 Pitt
• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State faces No. 7 Texas in neutral site showdown
• GoPack.com — Military Appreciation Day is Saturday at PNC Arena
Tweets Of The Day
Meet us in the Carter: 4.4.20#HTT | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/6OEulhrPFE— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 29, 2020
🚨HIGHEST RANKING IN PROGRAM HISTORY🚨— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) January 29, 2020
📰https://t.co/MUNko13TbV#GoPack #PackRisin pic.twitter.com/3CVNVzWipc
Our preseason All-Americans list is live.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 29, 2020
This is our infield:
C: Patrick Bailey, @NCStateBaseball
1B: Spencer Torkelson, @ASU_Baseball
2B: Nick Gonzales, @NMStateBaseball
3B: Austin Martin, @VandyBoys
SS: Casey Martin, @RazorbackBSB
Full list: https://t.co/kq45evwlcu pic.twitter.com/1HXGHmmIar
NC State Edge @jacsw3 is an explosive player. It's easy to see why he made Feldman's freaks list. pic.twitter.com/KF8wsioha4— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 30, 2020
Honored to say i have received and offer from North Carolina State University!! pic.twitter.com/jggPVIrlLp— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) January 29, 2020
How much did Monday's loss to Carolina hurt NC State's chances at making the NCAA Tournament?@LukeDeCock today on The @ClubhouseKB: https://t.co/mUZeOIKnrO pic.twitter.com/6o0FtDVn84— WFNZ-AM/FM (@wfnz) January 29, 2020
Preseason No. 1️⃣6️⃣ @NCStateBaseball— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) January 29, 2020
NC State returns seven position players who logged at least 100 at-bats last year, two seasoned juniors atop the rotation and a plethora of experience in the bullpen.#NCAABaseball https://t.co/sJRyQjGfH3
Committed‼️🐺 #WPN pic.twitter.com/dfv0ImaMrE— Matthew McCabe (@M4McCabe) January 29, 2020
🎬 One step closer to the 2020 season!— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) January 30, 2020
Behind the scenes of today’s ESPN shoot! pic.twitter.com/AWrJDQ1p71
Video Of The Day
5-Star Official ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ @jay5mula @JamieShaw5 @MoravianPrep @rod_bridgers @teamloadednc @POBScout @rod_bridgers @MasercolaMiles @JeffreyBendel_ pic.twitter.com/KdP78SRBAD— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) January 29, 2020
