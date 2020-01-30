News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 07:46:29 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 30

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 30.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Breon Pass looking forward to learning new NC State coaches

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star DeAndre Boykins stands out on both sides of the football

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s hoops notebook: Freshman Elle Sutphin learning while redshirting

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report

• Tiger Illustrated — More on the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back

• Cane Sport — Canes look to continue making inroads in Jacksonville, offer LB/S

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack flounders without Bryce’s scoring

• Technician Tech 100: 1974 & 1983: Years of Champions

• Technician — NC State in good form prior to Ivy League matchups

• Technician — NBA Pack Pros: T.J. Warren pushing Pacers towards playoffs

• Technician — NC State swim looking to finish the regular season strong at Virginia Tech

• Technician — Funderburk and Daniels shine while Bryce’s struggles continue

• GoPack.com — No. 7 NC State opens three-game road stint at Clemson

• GoPack.com — Top 10 road dual: No. 4 @Packwrestle travels to No. 10 Pitt

• GoPack.com — No. 8 NC State faces No. 7 Texas in neutral site showdown

• GoPack.com — Military Appreciation Day is Saturday at PNC Arena

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}