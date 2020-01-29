The soft-spoken four-star running back/athlete DeAndre Boykins from Central Cabarrus High in Concord, N.C. did a lot last year while healthy. When asked if he came off the field, he answered, "Not at all, really."

Boykins (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) was also proud of learning more about himself, specifically his toughness.

"I hurt my shoulder a little bit, and I was kind of playing with it," Boykins said. "I overcame that."

Last fall, Boykins, in nine games, ran 99 times for 603 yards and nine scores and caught seven passes for 74 yards. He also had 48 tackles, including six for loss and an assist on a sack. Furthermore, Boykins added three interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a quarterback hurry.