A tough weekend for NC State basketball resulted in a pretty good hit to the Wolfpack’s individual NET rating. Losses to Georgia Tech (64-58) and North Carolina (75-65) dropped NC State from No. 45 in the NET entering Saturday’s defeat in Atlanta to the Yellow Jackets to No. 59 as of Wednesday morning.

Yet despite those losses and the fall in the ratings, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi still had the Wolfpack as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament in his updated mock bracket Jan. 28. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm also had NC State among his last four in, but he has not done an update since the UNC game.

One reason why is that it is important to remember that more significant than the NET rankings is the quad records (broken down below). With that metric, NC State is 2-2 in quad one games and 3-3 in quad two contests. A 5-5 combined quad one/quad two mark is not great but also not bad, especially when you get deep into the bubble teams.

Concerning for NC State at this point is it has a pair of quad three losses — home setbacks to Georgia Tech (82-81 Nov. 5) and North Carolina, but overall NCSU’s quad records are not out of line with what the last four teams in the field had last year: