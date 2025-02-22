Video: NC State breaks game open to defeat Wake Forest

NC State freshman wing Paul McNeil and senior forward Dontrez Styles combined for 46 points in powering the Wolfpack to a 85-73 win over Wake Forest on Saturday at the Lenovo Center.
The Wolfpack and coach Kevin Keatts were looking to bounce back after a difficult road loss against North Carolina on Wednesday. NC State has had a pattern all season against high major opponents of struggling over the last five minutes of when games get decided.
NC State turned the tables on that trend by dominating Wake Forest down the stretch. NC State went on 13-0 run to open up a 69-61 lead with 4:46 left. NCSU outscored the Demon Deacons 16-12 and avoided any drama.
Click below to watch Keatts' press conference:
