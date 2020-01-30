Reidsville (N.C.) High junior athlete Breon Pass had 50 points on a Saturday, and then got to see two ACC colleges the next day.

That is life of a talent two-sport athlete, who is wanted by numerous college. Pass plays point guard in basketball and has scholarship offers from NC State, Elon and East Carolina. He plays wide receiver and cornerback in football, with some special teams roles included. NCSU, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and East Carolina have offered in that sport.