Video: Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes has frustrating loss

Bubble life isn't easy and Wake Forest entered Saturday's game against NC State on it.
The Demon Deacons faltered down the stretch and fell 85-73 against the Wolfpack at the Lenovo Center. Wake Forest fell to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the ACC, with four games remaining.
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes' dilemma is that its best win was against 20-6 Michigan on Nov. 10, but some its other victories were against other bubble squads.
