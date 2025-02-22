Published Feb 22, 2025
Video: Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes has frustrating loss
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

Bubble life isn't easy and Wake Forest entered Saturday's game against NC State on it.

The Demon Deacons faltered down the stretch and fell 85-73 against the Wolfpack at the Lenovo Center. Wake Forest fell to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the ACC, with four games remaining.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes' dilemma is that its best win was against 20-6 Michigan on Nov. 10, but some its other victories were against other bubble squads.

Click below to watch Forbes' press conference:

