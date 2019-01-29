The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to speed up Virginia, create turnovers
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Jordan Houston
• The Wolfpacker — Former Maryland running back commit flips to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State in-state junior day
• The Wolfpacker — Tabari Hines wants to help NC State continue winning ways
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits in the state of North Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — To beat Virginia, NC State will have to crack the code
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is the ACC the best conference in college basketball this season?
• Technician — Wolfpack to be tested by talented Virginia squad
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Men’s, women’s basketball set up well for future
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Directors’ Cup standings show strength of NC State athletics
• Technician — Women’s tennis upsets No. 11 Florida to highlight strong weekend
• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes Third-Ranked Virginia to PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten Wolfpack Moves up to #7 in Associated Press Poll
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats 11th-Ranked Florida, 4-3
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Earns Second Rookie of the Week Honor
• GoPack.com — Bailey, Wilson Garner Baseball America Preseason Honors
Tweets of the day
RALEIGH IM COMING HOME!!! #1pack1goal #Pack19 #WolfPack pic.twitter.com/FkZCNQJHdx— Jordan Houston (@usmigo) January 28, 2019
BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY!!! pic.twitter.com/4V8gQxZpN8— Anthony Carter Jr (@thatman_ant) January 28, 2019
Another ACC offer for Reynolds' Jhari Patterson highlighted a big weekend for WNC football recruits. https://t.co/gRrigrJeNl— High School Huddle (@acthshuddle) January 28, 2019
World Team Trials Challenge Tournament and UWW Junior Freestyle Trials set for Raleigh, N.C., May 17-19@WolfpackWC @PackWrestle @NCUSAW @FloWrestling— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) January 28, 2019
📝: https://t.co/agZlmzA3zv pic.twitter.com/l4E4BI9rHm
Video of the day
——
