{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 07:14:28 -0600') }} basketball

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to speed up Virginia, create turnovers

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Jordan Houston

• The Wolfpacker — Former Maryland running back commit flips to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State in-state junior day

• The Wolfpacker — Tabari Hines wants to help NC State continue winning ways

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits in the state of North Carolina

• Raleigh News & Observer — To beat Virginia, NC State will have to crack the code

• Raleigh News & Observer — Is the ACC the best conference in college basketball this season?

• Technician — Wolfpack to be tested by talented Virginia squad

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Men’s, women’s basketball set up well for future

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Directors’ Cup standings show strength of NC State athletics

• Technician — Women’s tennis upsets No. 11 Florida to highlight strong weekend

• GoPack.com — Pack Welcomes Third-Ranked Virginia to PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — Unbeaten Wolfpack Moves up to #7 in Associated Press Poll

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats 11th-Ranked Florida, 4-3

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Earns Second Rookie of the Week Honor

• GoPack.com — Bailey, Wilson Garner Baseball America Preseason Honors

{{ article.author_name }}