Over the weekend, NC State hosted three-star running back Jordan Houston from Flint Hill School in Oakton, Va., on an official visit. Up to that point, Houston had been a Maryland football commitment.

Houston, who is listed by Rivals.com as the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 18 prospect in the state of Virginia, ran for 1,582 yards on just 128 carries (12.4 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns this year while leading his team to a second straight private school state title.

After the season, Houston was named the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I Player of the Year. USA Today named Houston second-team all-state.

Houston ran for over 1,600 yards as both as freshman and junior and finished his career with 532 rushes for 5,405 yards and 61 scores, averaging 10.2 yards per carry. He played only two games as a sophomore after breaking his fibula.

He originally committed to Maryland over finalists Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech in late-July. The Terps though had a coaching change that continued into the fall before hiring former Alabama assistant Mike Locksley.

Houston provides some insurance for NC State at running back after it lost a pledge from four-star Jamious Griffin of Rome (Ga.) High.