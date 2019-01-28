Social media reaction: NC State in-state junior day
Here are some of the various reaction on social media to NC State's junior day for in-state prospects.
Thank you to @StateCoachD and the whole @PackFootball staff for a great day with @desevans10 and @MckendallTyric in Raleigh yesterday.— Lee County Football (@LC_JacketsFB) January 27, 2019
Enjoyed hearing coach @CoachThunder45 and the strength staff talk - ready to see the Jackets in the weight room tomorrow!
Go Jackets!
Ran wit the PACK this wknd🐺! !— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) January 28, 2019
Back soon . . pic.twitter.com/5nn8t1usVP
Blessed To Receive a Offer From North Carolina State University🏈Also had A great Time Today At Jr Day💪🏾💪🏾🔥#Gowolfpack🐺🔴⚫️ @StateCoachD @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/vDpOxWcr3x— Jhari Patterson🏈🙏🏾 HOLLYWOOD⭐️🐐 (@100nd_BOY_JAY) January 27, 2019
Enjoyed My Visit At North Carolina State University !🤘🏾🐺#WPN🔴⚪️🔴⚪️(NOT COMMITTED) pic.twitter.com/to63NW1aZw— TRENTON SIMPSON🤘🏽 (@TrentonSimpson_) January 27, 2019
2021 ATH DeAndre Boykins visited with @PackFootball at their Junior Day this morning. Hoka Hey! FAMILY pic.twitter.com/FRcO3aL6N0— Central Cabarrus Football 🔰 (@CCvikingFB) January 27, 2019
Truly honored to have received an offer from North Carolina State University!!!🤘🏻@StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/VAq0R8FqBA— Michael Gonzalez (@mgonzalez_71) January 26, 2019
Had fun at NC state today! 🐺#1pack1goal (Not committed) pic.twitter.com/m5x0Po3b7c— Dontavius Nash (@DontaviusNash2) January 26, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University @HamiltonESPN @RivalsFriedman @PackFootball @NCPreps #1pack1goal🐺🤘🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/fJe70MjIRU— K12🎈 (@KobePaysour11) January 26, 2019
Great day up in Raleigh ‼️ #WPN @MichaelClarkPP pic.twitter.com/cm0NIwW1Pa— 𝓔𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓟𝓻𝔂𝓸𝓻 (@evanpryor3) January 26, 2019
Amazing time at 🐺 NCSTATE, love all of it💯‼️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bAEwz7jjQo— Jahvaree Ritzie #5️⃣ (@jahvaree) January 26, 2019
Had a great time at NC State Yesterday 🐺🤟🏾#1pack1goal🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/hMKCQLbIHN— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) January 27, 2019
Blessed to receive my 6th offer from NC state @Rivalsfbcamps @SC_DBGROUP @JibrilleFewell @DLInstructor91 @DeShawnBaker6 @elitesportsmktg pic.twitter.com/n8E15mYRfZ— Curtis Neal (@MariaNe60723918) January 26, 2019
Great visit to NC State ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EN7ORs5UjO— Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) January 26, 2019
Had a great day at N.C. State yesterday ❤️🐺 #WPN pic.twitter.com/O2UdwnBQ99— Jaidyn Denis ひ (@JaidynDenis_) January 27, 2019
Had Great day at NC State 🐺@StateCoachD #WolfPack pic.twitter.com/STExduFMAQ— Quasean Holmes (@QuaseanH) January 27, 2019
#WPN @PackFootball Junior Day🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/tL5KSJydJC— Jason Romero jr‼️ (@J_Romerojr22) January 26, 2019
NC State junior day was 🔥@InsidePackSport @CoachGBarlow pic.twitter.com/4cPBb2KLW3— ACE 💯💪🏽 (@AdrianSpellman1) January 26, 2019
The only time you’d find Vance players and Creek players together 🤣 (all love to em tho) #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/CC0ALSiB2q— Chief Solo 🤴🏾 (@Solomon10Sutton) January 27, 2019
NCstate junior day 🤧🔴⚪️🐺 #NCState #WolfpackFootball pic.twitter.com/edO2c8yIkx— Quentin Williams (@QTWilliams08) January 27, 2019
N.C. State junior day today! #1pack1goal @MichaelClarkPP @AaronHenry7 pic.twitter.com/noilaw03xK— Nate Hampton (@Nate_Hampton10) January 27, 2019
Good day at Wolfpack 🐺#252 pic.twitter.com/s2Mn2V8Rt8— Keeshawn Silver (@_jumpman74) January 26, 2019
Enjoyed every second at NC state @DLineKP @GldLionFootball @LCA_athletes#1pack1goal🐺🔴 pic.twitter.com/PAeP6p9903— Malaki Hamrick (@MalakiHamrick) January 26, 2019
