Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 14:12:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Social media reaction: NC State in-state junior day

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are some of the various reaction on social media to NC State's junior day for in-state prospects.

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}