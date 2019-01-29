NC State hosts No. 3-ranked Virginia (18-1, 6-1 in the ACC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Arena on ESPN2. Here is a breakdown of the Cavaliers.

Season Overview

Virginia was expected to be among the top teams in the country with three returning starters and key reserve De’Andre Hunter back from last year's squad, and the Cavs haven’t disappointed.

UVA got a break when Alabama transfer Braxton Key being ruled eligible for this season by the NCAA. The 6-8, 225-pounder is chipping in 7.2 points and 5.7 rebounds and shooting 30.3 percent on three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

Virginia also knows the regular season success is not how they’ll be judged, after last year’s stunning 74-54 loss to No. 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 31-3.

Maryland, Wisconsin and Dayton hung in with Virginia, but Duke is the lone team to top the Cavaliers. The Blue Devils won 72-70 on Jan. 19 despite playing without freshman point guard Tre Jones. UVA shot a miserable 3 of 17 on three-pointers that afternoon.

Once again, the Cavs defense is dominant. Fifteen of Virginia's opponents were held to 25 points or less in the first half.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of Jan. 27, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the country, which means it would qualify as a quad one contest for the Pack. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and Kenpom.com also both have UVA ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Cavaliers are ranked sixth in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Virginia is ranked No. 3 in both The Associated Press poll and coaches’ poll.

For comparison, NC State is 19th in coaches poll, 21st in BPI, 23rd in The Associated Press, 29th in NET, 32nd in Kenpom.com and 105th in RPI.

Shooting

Virginia has topped 80 points in six wins this season, and part of that is due to better shooting. The Cavaliers are 32-1 under head coach Tony Bennett when scoring at least 80 points, and 118-7 when scoring at 70-plus points.

UVA can play four three-point shooters at once this season thanks to Key, who is the weakest of the four shooters at 30.3 percent. Even two of the three Virginia post players — junior Mamadi Diakite and redshirt sophomore Jay Huff — have combined to go 11 of 23 on three-pointers.

Junior shooting guard Kyle Guy leads the way at 46.0 percent on three-pointers, redshirt sophomore forward De’Andre Hunter is next at 41.5 percent and junior point guard Ty Jerome has improved to 40.2 percent.

Rebounding

Virginia’s good defense has meant more rebounding opportunities in league games. The Cavaliers are second in the ACC with 30.0 defensive rebounds per contest, just behind Virginia Tech, and are fourth overall at 38.0 boards a game in seven league contests. UVA leads the ACC with an 8.0 rebounding margin, and overall are fourth in rebounding margin through 19 contests (6.4).

Defense

Unsurprisingly, Virginia leads the ACC in all three major defensive statistical categories — points per game (52.6), field-goal percentage (37.3) and three-point field-goal percentage (24.9). The same holds true through seven league in all three categories.

Depth

Virginia typically plays three guys off the bench— with Key, Huff and freshman point guard Kihei Clark carving out those roles. Wings Marco Anthony and Kody Stattmann round out the bench.

Key is the main performer and was ranked No. 64 coming out of Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy in the class of 2016 by Rivals.com. He has started five games, but has settled in as the sixth man, which is the role Hunter had last year. That has allowed UVA to start post players Jack Salt and Diakite together for a bigger lineup with Hunter.