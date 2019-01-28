NC State football commitment analysis: Jordan Houston
On Monday, NC State landed a verbal commitment from one-time Maryland pledge and three-star running back Jordan Houston.
Houston was the state player of the year for private schools in Virginia in 2018 after leading Flint Hill High in Oakton to its second straight state title. Rivals.com ranks Houston the No. 8 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 18 player from the state of Virginia.
Here is an analysis of Houston's commitment.
1. A quick recruitment
