The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 21.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Breon Pass is putting up video game numbers in 2021
• The Wolfpacker — Illinois hires NC State assistant George McDonald
• The Wolfpacker — Peeler: Personal reflections of covering Philip Rivers
• The Wolfpacker — Rumors swirl on a potential assistant coach leaving NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Philip Rivers’ retirement from the NFL
• The Wolfpacker — NC State legend Philip Rivers retires from the NFL
• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack assistant football coach McDonald leaves for Illinois
• Raleigh News & Observer — Philip Rivers retires from football
• Fayetteville Observer — As Philip Rivers retires, his NC State coach Chuck Amato recalls their time with the Wolfpack
• Technician — WR coach George McDonald leaves for Illinois
• Technician — Pack Pros Bradley Chubb and Nyheim Hines got back on track in 2020
• Technician — A look back at NC State legend Philip Rivers’ career
• Technician — NC State women’s soccer announces spring season schedule
• Technician — Pack wrestling hosts undefeated Pitt, looks to continue nation’s longest winning streak
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis rolls through South Carolina in top-15 early-season matchup
• Technician — No. 8 NC State men’s tennis opens season to mixed results at ACC Challenge
• GoPack.com — Philip Rivers retires after 17 NFL seasons
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 74 – Fr. Ed Scott
• GoPack.com — No. 8 Wolfpack kicks off dual match campaign with 6-1 win over No. 14 Gamecocks
Tweets Of The Day
True story: we chose my son's daycare, #CountrySunshine, because Philip's wife was working there at the time. Both kids were well cared for until they started school.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 20, 2021
With Philip Rivers retired, Russell Wilson has longest active QB starts streak https://t.co/iMYD1SknBR— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 21, 2021
Welcome back home, @CoachGMcDonald!— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) January 21, 2021
The former #Illini is back as assistant head coach/wide receivers coach. 🔶🔷
📝 » https://t.co/jDazamSNzN pic.twitter.com/At7UnbJPam
Proud of my guy @CoachGMcDonald. One of the greatest coaches that I have ever been around. We built something beyond football, a true man of his words. Your impact on us is bigger than you can ever imagine, keep elevating coach ✊🏿— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) January 20, 2021
MASK ON? No problem! Senior PG Breon Pass (@PassBreon) has been averaging 35 PPG 14 RPG 7 APG as a senior throughout his first 5 games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dluWXW2txt— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) January 20, 2021
Alim McNeill played at 6’2” 335lbs this year at NC State. Wants to play at 315ish in the NFL, and plans on testing better this offseason than he did coming out of HS....— Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) January 21, 2021
#’s out of HS at 270lbs
40: 4.96
Vert: 34”
20yd shuttle: 4.27
He’s a freak, an absolute freak.
Top 25 Breakdown: No. 13 @NCStateBaseball has an exceptionally mature, balanced lineup and a deep, versatile pitching staff. The #Pack9 is a clear-cut top contender in @ACCBaseball this spring:https://t.co/ThUEj1Uqwd— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) January 20, 2021
I'm thrilled to announce that I am running for Congress to represent the great people of North Carolina's 5th district.— Bo Hines (@BoHines) January 20, 2021
Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the district. I look forward to meeting every single one of you. Learn more at https://t.co/umP3I3igqd. pic.twitter.com/4QuOguokGY
Wolfpack 4, Gamecocks 0— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 20, 2021
That’ll do it! @lexikeberle wins 6-3, 7-5 over Allie Gretkowski to clinch our road victory at #14 South Carolina!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/VKZps79zfu
👋 @mattinamariee 👋 A few of your colleagues want to tell you something...#ThankYourSID | @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/rOTMwh9fuq— WBCA (@WBCA1981) January 20, 2021
Video Of The Day
"Can I play today, @StateCoachD?!"— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers was fired up in this speech to @PackFootball in 2016 🔥
(via @theStevenRuiz)pic.twitter.com/aAith1LYN0
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook