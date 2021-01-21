 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 21.



NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Philip Rivers
Philip Rivers retired after 17 seasons in the NFL. (Ken Martin)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State signee Breon Pass is putting up video game numbers in 2021

• The Wolfpacker — Illinois hires NC State assistant George McDonald

• The Wolfpacker — Peeler: Personal reflections of covering Philip Rivers

• The Wolfpacker — Rumors swirl on a potential assistant coach leaving NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Philip Rivers’ retirement from the NFL

• The Wolfpacker — NC State legend Philip Rivers retires from the NFL

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack assistant football coach McDonald leaves for Illinois

• Raleigh News & Observer — Philip Rivers retires from football

• Fayetteville Observer — As Philip Rivers retires, his NC State coach Chuck Amato recalls their time with the Wolfpack

• Technician — WR coach George McDonald leaves for Illinois

• Technician — Pack Pros Bradley Chubb and Nyheim Hines got back on track in 2020

• Technician — A look back at NC State legend Philip Rivers’ career

• Technician — NC State women’s soccer announces spring season schedule

• Technician — Pack wrestling hosts undefeated Pitt, looks to continue nation’s longest winning streak

• Technician — Pack women’s tennis rolls through South Carolina in top-15 early-season matchup

• Technician — No. 8 NC State men’s tennis opens season to mixed results at ACC Challenge

• GoPack.com — Philip Rivers retires after 17 NFL seasons

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 74 – Fr. Ed Scott

• GoPack.com — No. 8 Wolfpack kicks off dual match campaign with 6-1 win over No. 14 Gamecocks

• GoPack.com — Volleyball releases spring 2021 schedule

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}