 Social Media Reaction: Philip Rivers' retirement from the NFL
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-20 09:29:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Social Media Reaction: Philip Rivers' retirement from the NFL

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Former NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons.

Rivers spent 16 years with the Chargers franchise and finished his pro career in Indianapolis with the Colts. He leaves the NFL fifth all-time in passing yards (63,440) and passing touchdowns (421).

Here is the social media reaction following Rivers' retirement announcement:

NC State Wolfpack football Philip Rivers
Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. (USA Today Sports)

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}