Social Media Reaction: Philip Rivers' retirement from the NFL
Former NC State Wolfpack football quarterback Philip Rivers is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons.
Rivers spent 16 years with the Chargers franchise and finished his pro career in Indianapolis with the Colts. He leaves the NFL fifth all-time in passing yards (63,440) and passing touchdowns (421).
Here is the social media reaction following Rivers' retirement announcement:
Colts’ QB Philip Rivers is retiring from football, he told @sdutKevinAcee.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers career:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2021
* 5th most passing yards ever: 63,440
* 5th most passing TD ever: 421
* 8X Pro Bowler
Perhaps most impressively: 252 straight starts. Never missed a game.
Rivers played through a *TORN ACL* in the 2007 AFC Championship.
Philip Rivers’ statement to ESPN is dadgum tremendous: pic.twitter.com/30KaEFGy0X— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers and his A+ trash talk are retiring from the NFL.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2021
We'll miss it.
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/2xjMkBGWfl
Today marks 13 years since Philip Rivers played through a torn ACL against the Patriots in the AFC championship.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2021
Fitting day for a legend to go out.
(via @NFLThrowback) pic.twitter.com/yTUnyp0brL
With the news of Philip Rivers' retirement after this season, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2026.@Chargers | @Colts pic.twitter.com/8Q5zovsz7h— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 20, 2021
Job well done.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 20, 2021
Congratulations, Philip. We couldn't be prouder.
🔗 https://t.co/K9k8fvbRRE#PackPros | #QBU | #HTT pic.twitter.com/lomK3VQ4Nv
Congrats on an amazing career, Philip. We'll miss seeing you play on Sundays. 🐺 https://t.co/DFQhLv0fY7— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) January 20, 2021
The Goat will be missed 🐺 Best of Luck Philip Rivers ! #family #Wolfpack #QBU pic.twitter.com/LvbcoxOlsR— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021
NC State legend Phillip Rivers has announced his retirement at age 39.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 20, 2021
Here are a look back at his career accolades:
- ACC Rookie of the Year
- ACC Player of the Year
- 4th overall pick in NFL Draft
- 8x NFL Pro Bowler
- 5th All-Time in Passing Yards and TDs
- Hall of Fame lock pic.twitter.com/ZL5xCnaCPf
Future HOFer and #PackPros #QBU alum Philip Rivers has announced his retirement from the NFL. 16 years with the @Chargers - 1 year with the @Colts. Legend.@NFL @ESPNCFB @ESPNNFL @CFBONFOX @NFLonFOX @theACC @ACCFootball @accnetwork @theACCDN https://t.co/ut0aEZzEIO pic.twitter.com/qvUVwBnYI0— WOLFPACK RECRUIT (@WolfpackRecruit) January 20, 2021
“It’s just time.”— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers retiring from NFL after 17 seasons.https://t.co/Ht6xSIska9
It wasn't a Philip Rivers start until he started running a 2-minute drill down 1 score with time running out.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2021
Since making his first start in 2006, Rivers threw 1,176 passes in the 4th quarter of a 1-score game, the most of any quarterback in that span. pic.twitter.com/AIoptb88Xa
Philip Rivers has not missed a SINGLE GAME since 2006.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 20, 2021
240 straight starts.
Absolutely remarkable even before you remember he TORE HIS ACL over this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/fd5cgNJhH0
2004 ▶️ 2020— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2021
A phenomenal career for Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/aDzY02NwP2
Philip Rivers kids: “Now that you’re retired, more play time right?”— MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) January 20, 2021
Philip: pic.twitter.com/WUXdNP16vI
Philip Rivers finishes his career:— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 20, 2021
5th in passing yards (63,440)
5th in passing touchdowns (421)
5th in pass completions (5277)
Never missed a start once taking over for Drew Brees.
Playing an AFC title game with a freaking torn ACL pic.twitter.com/a4S5PmW7GY
Philip Rivers: Coming to a high school stadium near you? pic.twitter.com/kBUFqvBb49— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2021
Though his NFL career is over, Philip Rivers will forever be our mic’d up king.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2021
(🎥: @sportingnews)pic.twitter.com/ZsMv34tT79
Absolutely loved every single thing about Philip Rivers and his game. The leadership and toughness were at the absolute highest. Best QB I ever saw throwing with defenders right in his face. Love that dude-HOFer!!!!!👏👏👏— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 20, 2021
Without Philip Rivers there probably isn’t the investment in the football program at NC State that there is right now from fans, donors, university, etc.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 20, 2021
Good on ya Phil.
This video, after his final game with the @Chargers, speaks to why Philip Rivers was loved by so many coaches, teammates + fans: pic.twitter.com/FFscNF3w1C— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers made an emotional phone call to Colts coach Frank Reich earlier this week to inform him of his plans to retire. It was apparently a difficult decision, but he seems at peace with it. As for the Colts? No regrets. Acquiring Rivers was a great decision, they believe.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 20, 2021
17 seasons.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 20, 2021
244 games.
63,440 passing yards.
421 touchdowns.
8 Pro Bowls.
One heck of career for Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/HJtV8vNk2Z
There will never be another Philip Rivers. A kid from Alabama that San Diego Proudly called one of their own 💛💙⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡ #Boltup #HappyRetirement pic.twitter.com/FSfX594eQn— Mark ⚡ (@ChefKubano) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers: 92.6 PFF Grade since 2006— PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2021
8th among all QBs pic.twitter.com/fekT3VgAlA
Philip Rivers retires ranking 5th all-time in Pass TD (421) and Pass yds (63,440).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2021
Rivers started 240 consecutive regular-season games, the 2nd-longest streak by a starting QB in NFL history behind only Brett Favre (297). pic.twitter.com/94PiCXSuW2
Philip Rivers was so much fun to watch— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2021
He was also a warrior, never missing a start in his career, playing in 252 straight including playoffs
He tore his ACL in the 2007 playoffs, still beat Peyton Manning and started next week in a loss to the Patriotspic.twitter.com/IZPlAylxdN
Before 2020, the last time the Chargers drafted a franchise QB, the depth chart was:— Fantasy Football for Winners (@_FF4W) January 20, 2021
1. Drew Brees
2. Doug Flutie
3. Philip Rivers
The most prolific QB careers to be found on any roster ever.
Congrats to Rivers on an incredible career. And you dynasty folks can now drop him.
Philip Rivers and Drew Brees in 2026 when they become eligible for the Hall of Famepic.twitter.com/BsbU4753oy— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 20, 2021
I’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2021
One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor. https://t.co/1AZxyvDafu
It wasn't a Philip Rivers start until he started running a 2-minute drill down 1 score with time running out.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2021
Since making his first start in 2006, Rivers threw 1,176 passes in the 4th quarter of a 1-score game, the most of any quarterback in that span. pic.twitter.com/AIoptb88Xa
A small thing to most but huge to me:— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 20, 2021
Philip Rivers gave this story to one person: Kevin Acee, longtime columnist from the San Diego Union-Tribune. He'd covered Rivers for years and they were close. Rivers is loyal, man. To people he trusts, his teammates, and to San Diego.
Always opinionated, never boring, with a love of football he'll carry with him as a coach.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 20, 2021
Congrats on a great career Philip Rivers! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/htzAzFIk5C
I hadn't interviewed Rivers since he was QB at NC State. After practice I asked a couple of questions during the podium Q&A and as soon as I started talking he gave me this look, trying to figure out if he knew me from somewhere... pic.twitter.com/ru1HGVcutl— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 20, 2021
As soon as I stopped recording, he grabbed my shoulder. That day there was a big round of layoffs at ESPN and he knew it. A man I really didn't know at all and hadn't interviewed in nearly a decade and a half looked me in the eye and said...— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 20, 2021
"I'll be praying for your family and friends today. You can count on that. Go Pack." Then he shook my hand, winked, and jogged away. And that's all you need to know about Philip Rivers.— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 20, 2021
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook