As The Wolfpacker confirmed earlier and r eported on the premium Wolves' Den message board , NC State Wolfpack football receivers coach/recruiting coordinator George McDonald has been hired by his alma mater Illinois as its receivers coach/assistant head coach.

McDonald has been at NC State since 2015 when he was hired as receivers coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2017 and then in 2019 added co-offensive coordinator to his title as well as recruiting coordinator. Last fall, he resumed his duties as passing game coordinator after Tim Beck was hired as offensive coordinator.

McDonald was a receiver for Illinois from 1995-98.

HIs departure leaves the first vacancy on the coaching staff during this offseason for the Wolfpack.