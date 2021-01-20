“I can sit here and say, ‘I can still throw it. I love to play,’” Rivers told Acee. “But that’s always going to be there. I’m excited to go coach high school football.”

He had already announced plans to be the coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala., upon retirement.

Quarterback Philip Rivers told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune that , “It’s just time” after starting 240 straight games, the second longest in NFL history. He concludes a 17-year career that leaves him fifth all-time in passing yards (63,440) and touchdown passes (421).

One of the most legendary figures in NC State Wolfpack football history is retiring after a long and likely Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

Rivers played 16 years for the Chargers, starting the last 14 of those. His career began in San Diego and continued with the franchise's relocation to Los Angeles. He spent this past season with the Indianapolis Colts, completing 68.0 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a QB rating of 97.0. The Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection is also fifth all-time in the NFL in passes completed (5,277) and sixth in passes attempted (8,134).

Rivers was picked with the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants and then traded to the Chargers in a deal that involved the top overall selection, QB Eli Manning.

Prior to the NFL, Rivers made himself one of the most beloved football players ever at NC State.

He started every game between 2000-03 and completed 1,087 of 1,710 pass attempts for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns with a passing efficiency rating of 170.49, all of which remain school records by considerable margins.

He was the 2003 ACC Player of the Year and ended his career with the second-highest NCAA passing yards total ever. He still has the ACC’s all-time passing yards and total yards marks.

The Wolfpack went 34-17 with Rivers under center, headlined by the memorable 2002 campaign in which NC State won a school-record 11 games and defeated Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl to finish with a final ranking of 12th in the Associated Press poll after reaching a high of No. 10 following a 9-0 start.

Rivers’ No. 17 jersey was retired in his final home game at NC State. The program named its award for the Most Valuable Freshman after Rivers.