NC State 2021 signee Breon Pass has started his senior season of high school basketball on a tear.

The 6-0, 175-pound guard has led the Reidsville Senior High squad to a 4-1 record through five contests in 2021 and is stuffing the stat sheet in the process.

Pass is averaging 34.4 points per game on 79 percent shooting, including a 56.4 percent mark from behind the three-point line.

He’s also pacing 14 rebounds, 6.6 assists, two steals and two blocks per contest.

In the season opener at Shining Light Academy (Greensboro, N.C.), Pass scored 44 points, 13 rebounds and blocked five shots in a 99-84 win.