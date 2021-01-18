The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Derrek Pitts
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds Marshall defensive back transfer Derrek Pitts
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball at Virginia postponed
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Running backs
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State basketball after five ACC games
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball game at Virginia postponed because of COVID-19 issues
• Burlington Times-News — After tragedy, Reidsville’s Breon Pass finds family feel with Wolfpack
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s basketball game against No. 18 Virginia postponed; Wake Forest-North Carolina tip time changed
• Technician — No. 8 N CState women’s tennis faces familiar foes at UNC Invitational
• Technician — Pack track and field makes season debut at Gamecock Opener
• Technician — Wolfpack swim teams dominate UNC, Duke in back-to-back meets
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball game against Virginia postponed
• GoPack.com — Rogers earns 100th career singles win on final day of UNC Invitational
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack rifle has solid outing against No. 3 Ole Miss
Tweets Of The Day
January 18, 2021
Our game Wednesday at Virginia has been postponed.https://t.co/IcEi4bwdt7— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 17, 2021
Marshall DB Transfer Derrek Pitts commits to NC State. pic.twitter.com/6Hf44UwTLn— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 17, 2021
MJ Rice had 20 today for Oak Hill in a win over La Lumiere. The NC said he knows where he wants to go in college already but wants to sit on it longer. Suspense, ya know. NC St, Louisville, Pitt have offered. Duke interest, he said pic.twitter.com/hTAYgmDeug— HoopSeen North Carolina (@HoopSeenNC) January 17, 2021
We need to come up with The Top 10 Craziest Twitter College Hoops Fan Bases:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 17, 2021
1. Kentucky
2. NC State
Teams in contention for a Top 10 spot:
Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, Auburn, St. John’s, UConn, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Providence https://t.co/BRoNGXxGEg
Possible #NCAAW Top 10 now?— Todd Roman (@TBRBWAY) January 17, 2021
1. Louisville
2. NC State
3. South Carolina
4. Stanford
5. Texas A&M
6. UCONN
7. UCLA
8. Maryland
9. Baylor
10. Arizona
Geneva Int’l: NC State’s Korstanje Lowers Dutch Record In 50 Fly https://t.co/y1zyyhZo5e— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) January 17, 2021
Anna Rogers = 💯 career singles Ws!— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) January 17, 2021
First player in program history to reach the century mark in singles AND doubles 👏 pic.twitter.com/6U8Cx8PwDZ
#OTD in 1970 Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson proposes a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. O.J. Simpson for Ram quarterback Roman Gabriel. Apparently the Rams felt the Bills were asking too much. pic.twitter.com/ng6SyMwTCv— ThisDateInBuffaloSportsHistory (@BuffSportsHstry) January 16, 2021
Army vet, @NCStatePoole student, president of the NC State Student Veterans Association. Now, junior Draven Sneed can add "National College Cornhole Champ" to his resume. https://t.co/uGX06vYgN2 🏆🐺 pic.twitter.com/pdxG0WIqfI— NC State University (@NCState) January 17, 2021
Video Of The Day
NC State Class of 2021 commit Breon Pass has UPs pic.twitter.com/QIKEwQJ8fH— Barstool North Carolina (@BarstoolNCdavid) January 16, 2021
——
