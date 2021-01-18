 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 18

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 15.



NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack will miss its game Wednesday vs.Virginia. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: DB Derrek Pitts

• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds Marshall defensive back transfer Derrek Pitts

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball at Virginia postponed

• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Running backs

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: A review of NC State basketball after five ACC games

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State men’s basketball game at Virginia postponed because of COVID-19 issues

• Burlington Times-News — After tragedy, Reidsville’s Breon Pass finds family feel with Wolfpack

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State’s basketball game against No. 18 Virginia postponed; Wake Forest-North Carolina tip time changed

• Technician — No. 8 N CState women’s tennis faces familiar foes at UNC Invitational

• Technician — Pack track and field makes season debut at Gamecock Opener

• Technician — Wolfpack swim teams dominate UNC, Duke in back-to-back meets

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball game against Virginia postponed

• GoPack.com — Rogers earns 100th career singles win on final day of UNC Invitational

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack rifle has solid outing against No. 3 Ole Miss

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}