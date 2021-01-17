NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is adding a familiar face to the secondary with the addition of former Marshall and West Virginia defensive back Derrek Pitts.

Pitts had 42 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and broke up three passes in nine games this past season for Marshall, making starts at both strong and free safety. Pitts arrived at Marshall in the fall of 2019 but preserved his redshirt that season by playing in thee games, in which he made four tackles, including one for a loss.

Marshall surprisingly let head coach Doc Holliday go after a 7-3 season in 2020.