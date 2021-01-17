NC State adds Marshall defensive back transfer Derrek Pitts
NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is adding a familiar face to the secondary with the addition of former Marshall and West Virginia defensive back Derrek Pitts.
Pitts had 42 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and broke up three passes in nine games this past season for Marshall, making starts at both strong and free safety. Pitts arrived at Marshall in the fall of 2019 but preserved his redshirt that season by playing in thee games, in which he made four tackles, including one for a loss.
Marshall surprisingly let head coach Doc Holliday go after a 7-3 season in 2020.
Prior to Marshall, Pitts played two seasons at West Virginia when Gibson was the defensive coordinator. Pitts made two starts and played 19 games and was listed as a cornerback on their roster. As a sophomore, Pitts had 27 tackles, including five for loss and a sack. He also picked off a pass, broke up four more, forced a fumble and had a quarterback hurry.
The 6-foot, 187-pounder from Dunbar, W.Va., will have two seasons of eligibility left for the Wolfpack. Pitts joins Florida State grad transfer Cyrus Fagan as newcomers to the Wolfpack secondary.
