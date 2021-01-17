 NC State Wolfpack basketball at Virginia postponed
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 14:37:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NC State Wolfpack basketball at Virginia postponed

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State's upcoming road game against No. 18 Virginia has postponed according to a release from the ACC Sunday.

The game marks the second-straight Wolfpack contest that has been postponed after the Pack's scheduled game against Georgia Tech on Saturday was originally impacted due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts' squad is 6-4 in 2020-21. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

The Wolfpack's next scheduled game is now a road contest at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}