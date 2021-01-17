NC State Wolfpack basketball at Virginia postponed
NC State's upcoming road game against No. 18 Virginia has postponed according to a release from the ACC Sunday.
The game marks the second-straight Wolfpack contest that has been postponed after the Pack's scheduled game against Georgia Tech on Saturday was originally impacted due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the program.
The Wolfpack's next scheduled game is now a road contest at North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.
