NC State class of 2022 hot board: Running backs
NC State has signed only one running back in the past two classes, so the position is likely to be a priority in 2022.
Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.
Offered Quarterbacks
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news