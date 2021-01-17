A quarter of the way through NC State's conference schedule, it's time for a 3-2-1 on the Wolfpack through five ACC contests.

The Pack (6-4, 2-3 ACC) started off strong with a 2-0 start in December but have yet to win a game in the first two weeks of 2021.

Here are some main takeaways of State's start in league play, powered by analytics from KenPom and Synergy Sports: