The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior Muhsin Muhammad III
• The Wolfpacker — Ten most wanted NC State Wolfpack football recruits in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Six NC State Wolfpack football players earn invites to NFL Draft combine
• The Wolfpacker — NC State signs highest-rated class since 2005
• The Wolfpacker — Meet the NC State football blueshirt recruits
• The Wolfpacker — Porter Rooks aims to recruit others for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes on PNC Arena lease negotiations: ‘The economics of the deal have to change in our favor’
• Greensboro News-Record — Woolfolk scores 22 as No. 24 Florida State defeats No. 9 N.C. State
• Technician — Women’s basketball drops second straight game in nailbiter at FSU
• Technician — NC State football inks top-30 recruiting class
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 21: Facing adversity
• GoPack.com — Senior Day: #8 @PackWrestle Hosts #16 Pitt Sunday Afternoon
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Returns Home to Face Pittsburgh
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host South Carolina, North Carolina A&T Saturday
• GoPack.com — #14 NC State vs #5 Georgia Moved to 3 p.m. ET Friday
• GoPack.com — #Pack9’s Bailey, Wilson Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
Tweets of the day
Blessed to see 17 years of life .. ✊🏽— Jacolbe C 1️⃣2️⃣ (@JacolbeCowan12) February 8, 2019
All glory to God, from whom all blessings flow! 🙏🏽
And Then There Was 1️⃣2️⃣ ... pic.twitter.com/my0mC6CY8W
On the lone TD drive of the game, the #Patriots had LG Joe Thuney block Aaron Donald 1v1 twice in key situations, and Thuney won both times. Thuney has tackle-like skills. Always balanced, great core strength, quick feet, knows how to use his arms/hands. Underrated player. pic.twitter.com/MQQaWpdZLj— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 7, 2019
Most players at NFL Combine:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 7, 2019
11-Alabama, Clemson
10-Ohio State
9-Georgia, Ole Miss, Washington
8-Florida, Kentucky, Miss St., Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Wisconsin
7-Boston College, Penn St., Stanford
6-Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Utah, West Virginia
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook