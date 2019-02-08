Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 8

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior Muhsin Muhammad III

• The Wolfpacker — Ten most wanted NC State Wolfpack football recruits in 2020

• The Wolfpacker — Six NC State Wolfpack football players earn invites to NFL Draft combine

• The Wolfpacker — NC State signs highest-rated class since 2005

• The Wolfpacker — Meet the NC State football blueshirt recruits

• The Wolfpacker — Porter Rooks aims to recruit others for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Hurricanes on PNC Arena lease negotiations: ‘The economics of the deal have to change in our favor’

• Greensboro News-Record — Woolfolk scores 22 as No. 24 Florida State defeats No. 9 N.C. State

• Technician — Women’s basketball drops second straight game in nailbiter at FSU

• Technician — NC State football inks top-30 recruiting class

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 21: Facing adversity

• GoPack.com — Senior Day: #8 @PackWrestle Hosts #16 Pitt Sunday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Returns Home to Face Pittsburgh

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host South Carolina, North Carolina A&T Saturday

• GoPack.com — #14 NC State vs #5 Georgia Moved to 3 p.m. ET Friday

• GoPack.com — #Pack9’s Bailey, Wilson Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

{{ article.author_name }}