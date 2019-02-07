Junior wide receiver Porter Rooks just watched the class of 2019 sign with their various colleges between the December signing day and Wednesday, and he is up next.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder verbally committed to NC State on Dec. 12, 2018, and he’ll be patiently waiting for his turn to sign his letter of intent. In the meantime, he’s been active on a few fronts. Rooks transferred from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day to Charlotte Myers Park High, and he’s actively been recruiting some other class of 2020 prospects to join him at NC State.