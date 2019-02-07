NC State ended Wednesday's national signing day at No. 28 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings — the Wolfpack's highest since finishing No. 27 in the class of 2005. The mark ranks tied for third all time in the Rivals.com era, which started in 2002. The 3.04 average stars per signee was the fourth-best showing since 2002.

The 23-member Wolfpack recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 33 nationally in average stars per signee. The last time NC State finished that high in the conference rankings was 2004.

The class had four four-star prospects, including a pair of defensive tackles ranked in the Rivals250. Roxboro (N.C.) Person defensive tackle Joshua Harris was listed No. 143 nationally , while New London (N.C.) North Stanly defensive tackle C.J. Clark checked in at No. 186. It is the first time NC State has signed a pair of four-star defensive tackles in the same class.

Rocky Mount (N.C.) High cornerback Shyheim Battle and Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash running back Zonovan Knight were also four-star prospects. Battle is the first four-star DB to sign with NC State since Rodman Noel in 2011, although class of 2018 four-star De'Von Graves was listed as an athlete and he is playing safety for the Pack.