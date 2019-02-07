Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 12:01:31 -0600') }} football Edit

NC State signs highest-rated class since 2005

Lifz92vjwmitgf7pmjon
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tfk9zfouxi9vpz7umj9u
NC State senior signee Joshua Harris of Roxboro (N.C.) Person is ranked No. 143 overall nationally by Rivals.com in the class of 2019.
Rivals.com

NC State ended Wednesday's national signing day at No. 28 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings — the Wolfpack's highest since finishing No. 27 in the class of 2005. The mark ranks tied for third all time in the Rivals.com era, which started in 2002. The 3.04 average stars per signee was the fourth-best showing since 2002.

The 23-member Wolfpack recruiting class was ranked No. 4 in the ACC and No. 33 nationally in average stars per signee. The last time NC State finished that high in the conference rankings was 2004.

The class had four four-star prospects, including a pair of defensive tackles ranked in the Rivals250. Roxboro (N.C.) Person defensive tackle Joshua Harris was listed No. 143 nationally , while New London (N.C.) North Stanly defensive tackle C.J. Clark checked in at No. 186. It is the first time NC State has signed a pair of four-star defensive tackles in the same class.

Rocky Mount (N.C.) High cornerback Shyheim Battle and Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash running back Zonovan Knight were also four-star prospects. Battle is the first four-star DB to sign with NC State since Rodman Noel in 2011, although class of 2018 four-star De'Von Graves was listed as an athlete and he is playing safety for the Pack.

Cziouf1c351sp0inrsnj

This class builds off the strength of last year's, which was ranked No. 34. It gives NC State only its second back-to-back top 35 classes since it had four consecutive from 2002-05. Impressively, NC State built a borderline top-25 class without a single Rivals100 signee. It ties the highest ranking in school history for a class with 2004 that did not include a top 100 prospect.

NCSU has landed nine four-star prospects in the last two years, six of whom were in the Rivals250. NCSU head coach Dave Doeren has signed 14 players who were ranked in the final top 250 since getting hired Dec. 1, 2012. His predecessor, Tom O'Brien, signed six from 2007-13. The nine four stars signed since 2018 is the most in a two-year period since 2003-04.

Doeren has also signed his fourth top-35 class among his six total (counting only classes he was fully responsible for), while the in the previous 12 years NC State had six combined.

Bios: NC State's Class of 2019

Below is a look back at how NC State has recruited since 2002:

NC State Football Recruiting Classes In Rivals.com Era
Year Ranking Signees Five-Star Signees Four-Star Signees Average Stars

2019

28

23

0

4

3.04

2018

34

24

0

5

3.08

2017

53

20

0

2

2.85

2016

43

23

0

2

2.83

2015

35

22

0

5

2.91

2014

30

31

0

3

2.94

2013

47

23

0

0

2.83

2012

54

22

0

0

2.77

2011

86

20

0

1

2.75

2010

34

19

1

4

3.05

2009

52

27

0

1

2.78

2008

31

26

0

6

2.77

2007

50

25

0

2

2.64

2006

51

20

0

0

2.45

2005

27

22

0

5

2.86

2004

28

18

1

3

2.89

2003

7

28

1

6

3.14

2002

34

24

1

4

2.75

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}