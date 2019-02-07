The recruiting calendar has officially flipped to the class of 2020, but the reality is that the NC State coaches had long ago shifted their focus there.

It already has commitment from four-star Rivals100 wide receiver Porter Rooks, the top-rated in-state recruit in 2020 who recently transferred to Myers Park High in Charlotte, and three-star quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, the younger brother of former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley.

So who is high on the board at the moment? Here are 10 on The Wolfpacker's version of the NC State most wanted list.