Ten most wanted NC State Wolfpack football recruits in 2020
The recruiting calendar has officially flipped to the class of 2020, but the reality is that the NC State coaches had long ago shifted their focus there.
It already has commitment from four-star Rivals100 wide receiver Porter Rooks, the top-rated in-state recruit in 2020 who recently transferred to Myers Park High in Charlotte, and three-star quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, the younger brother of former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley.
So who is high on the board at the moment? Here are 10 on The Wolfpacker's version of the NC State most wanted list.
1. Offensive tackle Mitchell Mayes
In recent years, NC State has owned the Triangle and its immediate surrounding areas in football recruiting. It signed seven prospects from the region in the 2018 class and followed that by inking four more in 2019. (Those totals included the towns of Clayton and Roxboro.)
In 2020, the (and perhaps only) premier prospect in the area is Mayes, who had two former high school teammates at his previous school Sanderson High sign with NC State in 2018. His connections to the Pack and 20-plus trips to Raleigh have NCSU firmly in the picture. Making Mayes more important is that offensive tackle is a priority position in the 2020 class.
It will not be easy however. Clemson has made a major, and effective, push on Mayes in particular.
