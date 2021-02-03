The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting with Sammy Batten
• The Wolfpacker — Joker Phillips looks to continue success in wide receiver room at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — January was a cruel month for the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — Where are they now: NC State Wolfpack football transfers of 2019
• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Defensive backs
• Raleigh News & Observer — What is NC State basketball’s game plan for No. 14 Virginia? ‘Keep on fighting.’
• Winston-Salem Journal — Back from COVID-19 and ‘knives in her throat,’ Elissa Cunane leads NC State women’s basketball team to another win over a No. 1 team
• Technician — Commentary: Will NC State be ranked No. 1 in women’s hoops?
• Technician — Joker Phillips talks about his hire, coaching style experience
• Technician — Easton Paxton takes second as NC State’s golf teams open season in Florida
• GoPack.com — Pack welcomes 14th-ranked UVA to PNC Arena Wednesday
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 76 – Previewing top-10
• GoPack.com — Joker Phillips meets with local media
• GoPack.com — Easton Paxton finishes in second place at Sea Best Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
The outlook is 💪 for 2021 !#HTT https://t.co/kMlIbh3J0r— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 2, 2021
Today’s story on the ever increasing importance (pandemic especially) of creatives inside college athletic departments https://t.co/me78grJdK6— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) February 3, 2021
Louisville was all Dana Evans, @PackWomensBball was all balance. My breakdown of how NCST beat #1, again! 🐺 ⤵️ @accwbb— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) February 2, 2021
Full ACC hoops pod w/ @EricMacLain: https://t.co/VZyrU59yFB pic.twitter.com/T01FQpuwQR
No. 2 Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech and No. 4 Trent Hidlay of NC State are expected to renew their rivalry Friday in Blacksburg. Bolen won both meetings narrowly last season. @RichardAMann breaks down the best match in every weight class this weekend. https://t.co/673EctSC3T pic.twitter.com/qQTxbXukMa— InterMat (@InterMat) February 3, 2021
Preseason ACC Newcomer of the Year ➡️ Abby Trahan, NC State@PackSoftball & @TrahanAbby— D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 2, 2021
Read More - https://t.co/X7RW2g71lO pic.twitter.com/IQdSEwWgbP
The #ACCMTEN🎾 weekly awards are in!— ACC Tennis (@ACCTennis) February 2, 2021
M Player – Rafa Izquierdo Luque, Jr., @PackMensTennis
M Doubles – Tadas Babelis and Robin Catry, NC Statehttps://t.co/kpWk8gq0WG pic.twitter.com/uasRxlOStu
Know the past. Shape the future.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 2, 2021
Excited to honor and celebrate the black women and men who have impacted NC State Athletics and our world as a whole.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dlvtpXoaOX
✌🏻 Way Tuesday— Dirtbags Baseball (@dirtbag_swag) February 2, 2021
2023 Jaxon Lucas (Garner HS RHP/INF. Garner, NC)
🐺 NC State Commit
“On the bump Jaxon is the guy you want out there in a must win game as he thrives in big situations! In the INF he’s the guy who makes the tough plays look routine.” - ☠️ HC @BrentHaynes13 pic.twitter.com/9UCaJTcgeV
SOURCE: #Saints assistant head coach/DL coach Ryan Nielsen is one of the candidates who has interviewed for the #Packers defensive coordinator job.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 3, 2021
Breaking: EA Sports is rebooting its college football series for Next Generation consoles.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021
The announcement ends the hiatus that the game has taken since then-Michigan QB Denard Robinson appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 14. pic.twitter.com/rMniJUDDeW
Video Of The Day
——
