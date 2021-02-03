 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 07:38:09 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 3

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 3.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane and the Wolfpack making a case for being No. 1. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting with Sammy Batten

• The Wolfpacker — Joker Phillips looks to continue success in wide receiver room at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — January was a cruel month for the Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — Where are they now: NC State Wolfpack football transfers of 2019

• The Wolfpacker — NC State class of 2022 hot board: Defensive backs

• Raleigh News & Observer — What is NC State basketball’s game plan for No. 14 Virginia? ‘Keep on fighting.’

• Winston-Salem Journal — Back from COVID-19 and ‘knives in her throat,’ Elissa Cunane leads NC State women’s basketball team to another win over a No. 1 team

• Technician — Commentary: Will NC State be ranked No. 1 in women’s hoops?

• Technician — Joker Phillips talks about his hire, coaching style experience

• Technician — Easton Paxton takes second as NC State’s golf teams open season in Florida

• GoPack.com — Pack welcomes 14th-ranked UVA to PNC Arena Wednesday

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 76 – Previewing top-10

• GoPack.com — Joker Phillips meets with local media

• GoPack.com — Easton Paxton finishes in second place at Sea Best Invitational

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}