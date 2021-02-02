Take yourself back to New Years' Eve 2020. NC State was 6-1 overall and undefeated in ACC play.

The Wolfpack had just beaten then-ranked No. 17 North Carolina at home for the third time since 2003, marking head coach Kevin Keatts’ first win over the Tar Heels in PNC Arena.

Eight days later, the Pack held off a scrappy Boston College team with late-game heroics from freshman guard Shakeel Moore.

All was good in Raleigh. NC State had positioned itself as a legitimate contender in the ACC with an ideal roster makeup of experienced veterans and young talent.

Unfortunately, a lot can change in one month.

On the second anniversary of the Wolfpack’s now-notorious 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech in 2019, pegged by many as one of the worst games in modern college basketball history, let’s examine what went wrong for the Pack in January and what it means moving forward.