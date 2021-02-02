Where are they now: NC State Wolfpack football transfers of 2019
The Wolfpacker turned back the clock a bit and revisited the NC State football players that departed the program either during or soon after the 2019 season, and subsequently played the 2020 campaign elsewhere.
Eight names fit the bill, only a few of them having made a significant impact (if any at all) at their new schools.
Defensive End Joseph Boletepeli
Boletepeli started Maryland’s win at Penn State and overall played in four of the team’s five games in 2020. He finished with eight tackles, half of them coming in the season-opening loss at Northwestern.
He also had his only tackle for a loss in a loss to Rutgers.
Stats in 2020: Eight tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in five games
Stats at NC State: 11 tackles (three solo), including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, in seven games.
OL Justin Chase
Chase finally was able to get onto the field after spending his entire career at NC State buried on the Wolfpack’s depth chart. Ironically, he did so at the school he was originally committed to out of high school before flipping to the Wolfpack: East Carolina.
Chase started the final two games of the season, both wins, at right tackle for a 3-6 Pirates squad and played in all nine contests.
Chase appears to be taking advantage of having a chance to repeat his senior season.
Stats in 2020: Nine games, two starts.
Stats at NC State: Two career appearances for a total of 14 snaps.
