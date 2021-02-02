Eight names fit the bill, only a few of them having made a significant impact (if any at all) at their new schools.

The Wolfpacker turned back the clock a bit and revisited the NC State football players that departed the program either during or soon after the 2019 season, and subsequently played the 2020 campaign elsewhere.

Boletepeli started Maryland’s win at Penn State and overall played in four of the team’s five games in 2020. He finished with eight tackles, half of them coming in the season-opening loss at Northwestern.

He also had his only tackle for a loss in a loss to Rutgers.

Stats in 2020: Eight tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and two quarterback hurries in five games

Stats at NC State: 11 tackles (three solo), including 2.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, in seven games.