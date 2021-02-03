Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State football recruiting with Sammy Batten
Longtime North Carolina sportswriter and football recruiting reporter of the Fayetteville Observer Sammy Batten joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Reviewing the in-state talent in the 2021 NC State football class.
-The evolution of football recruiting in the state of North Carolina.
-Expectations for the Wolfpack in 2021.
-AND much more!
You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!
Watch the video and subscribe to our Youtube channel
Download and listen to the podcast
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook