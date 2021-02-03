Longtime North Carolina sportswriter and football recruiting reporter of the Fayetteville Observer Sammy Batten joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Reviewing the in-state talent in the 2021 NC State football class.

-The evolution of football recruiting in the state of North Carolina.

-Expectations for the Wolfpack in 2021.

-AND much more!

