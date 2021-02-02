“I've had a lot of success at this position, coaching this position in the past. You better have talent, and there's talent here. The thing that I have to do is massage the talent, lead the talent in the right direction, and we'll have the same success that they have had throughout the years here at NC State at the wide receiver position.”

“It's a competitive culture in my room,” Phillips said. “We're deep in numbers and talented at the top end. They've recruited some talent in the class that just came in last year and three other kids just walked in the building who are mid-year guys. My expectation is to continue that, continue the great wide receiver tradition.

Opposed to hitting the reset button as would typically be the case for a new hire, Phillips looks to maintain the strong chemistry in the wide receivers room he believes has been a key to success at the position group under head coach Dave Doeren while also bringing his experience to the table.

Phillips, a 30-year coaching veteran at the Power Five and NFL levels, was most recently the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Maryland.

NC State hired Joker Phillips as its new wide receivers coach last week to replace former position coach George McDonald , who accepted a role at his alma mater Illinois in January.

Before Phillips’ hiring was made official, he was able to talk with his predecessor McDonald. McDonald briefed Phillips on the talent he will inherit in year one and the culture he leaves behind.

“As I was leaving for my interview, getting on the plane, he was actually on a plane leaving to head to his new job,” Phillips said. “He and I had an opportunity to talk about the room, and I could hear and feel the excitement in his voice. It was just a natural fit for me.”

It won’t take long for Phillips to become acquainted with his new colleagues. He previously crossed paths with second-year Wolfpack offensive coordinator Tim Beck when the two were at Ohio State in 2016. Beck was a co-offensive coordinator and Phillips was an offensive analyst.

He’s also been a part of previous coaching staffs with running backs coach Kurt Roper multiple times in his coaching history and considers both to be personal friends.

“Being with a guy, you understand what that guy's coaching style is, what he's looking for,” Phillips said. “Tim Beck, obviously, is the boss of the room. He and I were together at Ohio State. We actually worked closely together. I actually sat in his meetings because I thought it was easier for me to learn the offense as he installed it with the quarterback, so I spent most of my time in the quarterbacks meetings watching him teach and watching the way he carried himself. That's the reason why I felt really comfortable coming here with Tim.

“Coach Roper, this is our fourth time together. He and I became friends the day he walked on campus at Kentucky. We always talked ball, always stayed in touch, and we have similar philosophies. It was just natural for me to be able to come here and work with those two guys who I truly believe are really good friends for me.”

Not only has Phillips coached wide receivers since landing his first positional gig at his alma mater Kentucky in 1991, he also brings head coaching and coordinator experience to the table. After multiple stops at the Power Five level in the late 90s and early 00s, Phillips became the offensive coordinator of the Wildcats from 2005-2009 and head coach in Lexington from 2010-2012.

He was most recently a co-offensive coordinator at Maryland in 2019 and 2020.

“It's helped me everywhere I've been since then,” Phillips said. “There's nothing that prepares you to be a head coach, nothing really prepares you to be a coordinator. Just having a knowledgeable guy that's done it, I think that helps.

“That's one thing I like about Coach Doeren is he said, 'Hey, if you see anything, don't be afraid to speak up.' It's the same philosophy that Coach Beck has also. It's the same philosophy that I had in those chairs. Having that freedom definitely helps, especially when you hear it from the horse's mouth. I've heard it from Coach Doeren, I've heard it from Tim, and I think that that definitely helps you.”

As for sharing a first name with Batman’s arch-nemesis, Phillips’ actual name is Joe, but he’s gone by “Joker” since he was a baby. Into adulthood during his coaching career, he’s leaned into the nickname as a sticking point for prospects to remember him on the recruiting trail.

“A lot of people think it's about my personality, but it's not,” Phillips said. “I do have a joking personality and love to have fun, but the nickname came when my dad's name was Joe, my name was Joe, so my grandfather picked the name. He didn't want to say Joe and both of us come running, so as an infant, he nicknamed me Joker. It's really the only name I've ever known.

“I try to use it in recruiting a lot more using my first name, more than Phillips. Coach Joker instead of Coach Phillips. One of the things I've learned in recruiting is sales. If they can't remember your name, it's going to be hard for you to sell them in the end. They never forget Coach Joker.”